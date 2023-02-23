Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,882 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of CF Industries worth $38,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 58.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CF Industries by 167.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 497,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,846,000 after purchasing an additional 311,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

