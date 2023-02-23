Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 381,300 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Brown & Brown worth $48,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.