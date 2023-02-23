Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $45.50 Million in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,810,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RETA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

