Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,471,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

