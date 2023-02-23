Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,922 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Ferguson worth $46,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $168.90.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($137.28) to £128 ($154.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.94) to GBX 9,630 ($115.97) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

