Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 856,700 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 856,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,636,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,361 shares of company stock worth $3,632,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

