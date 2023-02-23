POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 3.6%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.69. 43,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 48,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.68.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

