PlayDapp (PLA) Price Up 3.9% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $142.76 million and approximately $42.36 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00424991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,760.65 or 0.28152197 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.