PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.73% of PJT Partners worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 25.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 182.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.