Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $37.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.07.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,073 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia Trading Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.