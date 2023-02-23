Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

