Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

