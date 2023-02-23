Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 147,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 57.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.