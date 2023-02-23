Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 147,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 57.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBR. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.