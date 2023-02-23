Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Shares Down 14.3%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

