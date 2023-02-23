Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,537. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.