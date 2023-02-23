PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.32. The company had a trading volume of 754,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

