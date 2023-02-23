Peoples Bank OH Sells 4,130 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,775,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,518,000 after buying an additional 136,860 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 190,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 492,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,670,757 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

