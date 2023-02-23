Peoples Bank OH Sells 103 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $25.95 on Thursday, hitting $233.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,874,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,603,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a market cap of $581.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

