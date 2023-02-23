Peoples Bank OH Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.29. The stock had a trading volume of 726,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

