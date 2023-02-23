Peoples Bank OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,460. The company has a market cap of $303.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

