Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Head-To-Head Survey

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 5 1 0 2.17 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $348.39 million 2.48 $101.29 million $3.59 8.52 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 29.07% 13.29% 1.45% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

