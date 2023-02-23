Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wayfair worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

