Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

TTWO opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

