Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.82.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

