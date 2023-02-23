Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.59 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.