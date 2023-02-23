Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Price Performance
NYSE PGTI opened at $20.59 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Recommended Stories
