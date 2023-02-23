Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $330.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

