Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.