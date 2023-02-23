Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 12,494 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $17,218,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43, a PEG ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

