Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,451 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 22.8% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,036,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 192,463 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $27.05 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,244 shares of company stock worth $640,260. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

