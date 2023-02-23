Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Down 16.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Pelangio Exploration

In other news, Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,910,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,315.42. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

