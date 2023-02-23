Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

