PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

