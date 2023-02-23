PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Insider Activity

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $256.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $217.92 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.14.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

