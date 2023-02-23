PDT Partners LLC Sells 82,383 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,383 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

