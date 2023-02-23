PDT Partners LLC Sells 28,977 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,977 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 646,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $65,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

