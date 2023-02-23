PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.72. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

