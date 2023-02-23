PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

