PDT Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

