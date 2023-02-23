PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

