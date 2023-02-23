Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.99 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

