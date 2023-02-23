Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.99 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 1,504,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,456. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

