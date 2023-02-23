Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 856,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.06. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

