Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 8.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

