Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Overstock.com Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 173,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,575. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $917.09 million, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

