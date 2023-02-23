Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $91.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 343.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $939.04 million, a PE ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.