Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $91.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 343.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.
Overstock.com Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $939.04 million, a PE ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
