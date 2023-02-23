Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

