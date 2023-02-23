Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

