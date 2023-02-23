Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) rose 22.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Orora Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Orora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans.It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America.The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.