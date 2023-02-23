Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

