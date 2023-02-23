Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $69.50 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Orchid has a total market cap of $69.50 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00043812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00217152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,953.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10265324 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,126,985.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

